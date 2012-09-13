Lagardere to study impact of EADS-BAE deal

PARIS, Sept 13 French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere said it wants to know the potential impact of any tie-up between Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS before accepting any deal.

Lagardere owns 7.5 percent of aerospace and defence group EADS as part of a pact designed to maintain the balance between the company's French and German shareholders.

"In the light of available information, the Lagardère group intends to ensure that all consequences associated with the proposed EADS NV - BAE Systems Plc merger are taken into consideration in determining the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction before it consents to the deal," Lagardere said in a statement released on Thursday.

Lagardere group also underlined that no proposed transaction had yet been submitted to the boards of directors of Sogeade Gerance and EADS NV for approval.

BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.