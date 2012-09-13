Lagardere to study impact of EADS-BAE deal

PARIS, Sept 13 French media-to-aerospace group
Lagardere said it wants to know the potential impact
of any tie-up between Britain's BAE Systems and
Airbus-owner EADS before accepting any deal.
Lagardere owns 7.5 percent of aerospace and defence group
EADS as part of a pact designed to maintain the balance between
the company's French and German shareholders.
"In the light of available information, the Lagardère group
intends to ensure that all consequences associated with the
proposed EADS NV - BAE Systems Plc merger are taken into
consideration in determining the terms and conditions of the
proposed transaction before it consents to the deal," Lagardere
said in a statement released on Thursday.
Lagardere group also underlined that no proposed transaction
had yet been submitted to the boards of directors of Sogeade
Gerance and EADS NV for approval.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced
talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival
Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in
Europe and the United States.