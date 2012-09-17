Pentagon needs more details to evaluate BAE-EADS merger -Donley

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Defense
Department needs more details to be able to assess the security
implications of a possible merger of BAE Systems and
EADS, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said on
Monday.
Donley said the U.S. government had successfully concluded
special security agreements with foreign-owned companies in the
past that allowed them to work on sensitive military and
intelligence contracts, but each of those deals was "very
individual and very specific."
Both BAE and EADS have such agreements in force currently,
but a merger would require negotiation and approval by the U.S.
government. Sources close to the companies have said that they
do not expect the U.S. government to block a deal on security or
antitrust grounds.
"I don't think we know the BAE-EADS final configuration,"
Donley told reporters at the annual meeting of the Air Force
Association, a booster group that includes current and retired
service members and industry executives.
"We just have to wait until they're done, until the
Department of Defense can assess what the conditions (or) the
governance for such a merger would be," Donley said, adding that
he had already been in touch with Pentagon acquisition chief
Frank Kendall about the issue.
Air Force Major General Christopher Bogdan told reporters at
the conference that he did not anticipate major concerns about
the impact of a BAE-EADS merger on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
program.
Lockheed Martin Corp is the prime contractor on the
program, but Northrop Grumman Corp and BAE Systems are
key suppliers.
"I just sense that it would be a low threat to us," Bogdan
said. "From what I have seen from what the (subcontractors) do
on the program, I'm ... not all that concerned," Bogdan said.