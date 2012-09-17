UPDATE 1-Pentagon needs more details to evaluate BAE-EADS merger -Donley

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Defense Department
needs more details to be able to assess the security
implications of a possible merger of BAE Systems and
EADS, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said on
Monday.
Donley said the U.S. government had successfully concluded
special security agreements with foreign-owned companies in the
past that allowed them to work on sensitive military and
intelligence contracts, but each of those deals was "very
individual and very specific."
Both BAE and EADS have such agreements in force currently,
but a merger would require negotiation and approval by the U.S.
government.
Sources close to the companies have said that they do not
expect the U.S. government to block a merger on security or
antitrust grounds, citing the existing security agreements and
preliminary discussions with senior Pentagon officials.
Donley said he spoke with Pentagon acquisition chief Frank
Kendall about the issue last week, after news leaked that BAE
and EADS were in advanced talks about a merger, but said it was
premature to say more until those talks were finalized.
"I don't think we know the BAE-EADS final configuration,"
Donley told reporters at the annual meeting of the Air Force
Association, a booster group that includes current and retired
service members and industry executives.
"We just have to wait until they're done, until the
Department of Defense can assess what the conditions (or) the
governance for such a merger would be," Donley said.
Air Force Major General Christopher Bogdan told reporters at
the conference that he did not anticipate major concerns about
the impact of a BAE-EADS merger on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
program.
Lockheed Martin Corp is the prime contractor on the
program, but Northrop Grumman Corp and BAE Systems are
key suppliers.
"I just sense that it would be a low threat to us," Bogdan
said. "From what I have seen from what the (subcontractors) do
on the program, I'm ... not all that concerned," Bogdan said.
BAE Systems on Friday said it had no plans to divest any
U.S. business units as a result of the proposed merger, and that
the new combined company would be subject to the same security
requirements as it is today.
Some European analysts have said the deal would have
negative U.S. security implications, suggesting that U.S.
officials could order BAE to divest some business units that do
sensitive work for the U.S. military or intelligence agencies.
But sources close to the matter have said there is little
overlap in the U.S. work of BAE and EADS and both companies
already have existing security deals that prevent their
foreign-based parent companies from influencing their work on
sensitive U.S. government programs.
BAE's U.S. unit has long worked on sensitive programs for
the U.S. military and intelligence community, but the U.S. unit
of EADS was also viewed as "a trusted agent" of the U.S.
government, even though its parent company is partially owned by
the French and German government, said the source, who was not
authorized to speak publicly.