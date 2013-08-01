UPDATE 2-BAE sees key Saudi jet deal agreed in second half

* H1 EBITA down 6 pct at 865 mln stg vs f'cast 885.67 mln
* Ups interim dividend 3 percent to 8 pence/share
* Order book 43.1 bln stg vs 42.2 bln at end 2012
* Shares up 1.6 percent, hit highest in nearly 5 years
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Aug 1 BAE Systems Plc said it
expects a long-awaited multi-billion dollar Saudi jet deal to
complete in the second half of this year, enabling it to
forecast a more than 10 percent lift to yearly underlying
earnings.
BAE, part of the consortium alongside Airbus and
Finmeccanica which builds the Typhoon or Eurofighter
jet, has been locked in pricing negotiations with Saudi Arabia
over the Gulf state's order of 72 jets, which both parties first
signed in 2007.
The so-called Salam order was previously said to be worth
around 4.5 billion pounds ($6.8 billion).
"In terms of Salam, we do expect that we will close this out
in the second half," Chief Executive Ian King told reporters.
"There is ... quite increasing appetite to talk about the
next batch of aircraft," King said, noting the two sides needed
to finalise the pricing of the first batch before moving on to
discussing any subsequent order.
King said the Saudi airforce could order a further 48 to 72
planes. The company has continued to develop its Saudi business
as the talks went on and in June signed a 1.8 billion pound
contract for follow-on support for the Salam programme.
International sales to countries such as Saudi Arabia have
become increasingly important to BAE, which has made exports and
niche markets such as cyber security its priority as defence
budgets shrink in the United States and Europe.
Shares in BAE, whose $45 billion attempt to merge with
Franco-German Airbus collapsed last year after
government opposition, were up 1.6 percent at 453.1 pence by
0723 GMT, among the top 10 risers on the FTSE 100 index.
The stock rose as high as 457.7p, its highest in nearly five
years.
MORE CREDIBILITY
Some analysts said the Salam deal looked as good as sealed.
"Consider it done," analysts at brokerage Jefferies said.
"We see much in the first-half 2013 result that should lend
credibility and solidity to earnings in full-year 2013 and ...
2014."
Britain's largest defence contractor, which previously said
it had only expected "modest growth" in earnings, has repeatedly
said its profits and sales have been weighed down by the deal's
delayed conclusion. It said last year that it expected the talks
to be completed by the end of 2012.
The company said the slightly improved outlook also took
into account a 1 billion pound share repurchase programme it had
launched in February, along with the impact of U.S. budget cuts.
It said earnings before interest, taxes and amortization
(EBITA) fell 6 percent over the first half of the year to 865
million pounds, on a 1 percent rise in sales to 8.45 billion.
Its underlying earnings per share fell 4 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting first-half EBITA of
885.67 million pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.
BAE also raised its interim dividend by 3 percent to 8 pence
per share. Its order book rose to 43.1 billion pounds from 42.2
billion at the end of last year.
The United States, which accounts for about 40 percent of
BAE's sales, began reducing its spending by $37 billion for the
fiscal 2013 year in March and its budget is set to shrink by $50
billion annually over the next nine years, unless Congress acts
to avoid these cuts."
BAE said it expected U.S. trading to remain tough but
manageable, while the UK would remain stable. Orders from
international customers, which totaled 4.8 billion pounds over
the six months, and from the UK were helping make up for poorer
U.S. demand, it said.