BAE's largest shareholder opposes EADS deal

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 8 The largest shareholder in BAE issued a long list of objections to the group's proposed $45 billion merger with EADS on Monday, including concerns over state interference, poor terms and a lack of stategic rationale.
Invesco Perpetual said the deal would also have a negative impact on the British firm's position in the United States, where it has access to sensitive defence work.
"Invesco has, on and off, owned shares in BAE for over twenty years," it said in a statement.
"Invesco believes BAE is a strong business with distinctive positions in the global defence market, especially in the U.S. and UK, and good stand-alone prospects. We look forward to discussions with the board of BAE and other BAE shareholders in the coming days."
It said it owned 13.3 percent of BAE's ordinary share capital.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.