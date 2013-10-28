BAE signs civil aircraft maintenance deal with Japan Airlines

LONDON Oct 28 British defence contractor BAE
Systems has signed a three-year deal with Japan
Airlines to provide maintenance support for the
carrier's commercial aircraft fleet, the company said on Monday.
The deal, whose value was not disclosed, will see BAE's
United States-based commercial aircraft solutions business
provide repairs, spares and modifications to the aircraft
electronic systems of Japan Airlines's Boeing 737-800,
767 and 777 planes.
BAE, which traditionally supports military air forces, is
chasing commercial opportunities to make up for falling defence
spend from the U.S. and Europe. It signed an aircraft
maintenance deal with Australian low-cost carrier Tigerair on
Oct. 1