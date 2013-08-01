CORRECTED-BAE Systems wins $535 mln nuclear arms maintenance contract

(Corrects to "she" from "he" in paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON, July 31 BAE Systems Plc on Wednesday said it has won a long-term contract worth $535 million to maintain a share of the U.S. nuclear missile arsenal.

The British arms firm will maintain silo bases that hold intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear warheads and other support functions. The contract expires after 8.5 years.

"Our job is to guarantee that (the system) never fails," said Erin Moseley, president of BAE Systems' Support Solutions sector. BAE Systems will work with the U.S. Air Force in its maintenance work, she said. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)