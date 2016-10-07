版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 05:15 BJT

BAE Systems wins $618 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Oct 7 BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc, a unit of BAE Systems PLC , is being awarded a $618 million contract for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II rockets for the U.S. military and the governments of Iraq, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Jordan, and Australia, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

