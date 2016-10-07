BAE Systems wins $618 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Oct 7 BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc, a unit of BAE Systems PLC , is being awarded a $618 million contract for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II rockets for the U.S. military and the governments of Iraq, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Jordan, and Australia, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: