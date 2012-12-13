BAE wins $400 million deal for U.S. Navy aircraft

WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. unit of Britain's
BAE Systems Plc said it has won a contract valued at up
to $400 million over the next five years to maintain and service
more than 300 U.S. Navy trainer aircraft.
BAE said on Thursday that the contract, which covers
inspections, repairs and logistical support for the Navy's T-34,
T-44 and T-6 trainer aircraft, would help it expand its services
business.
It was a major win for BAE, which beat out incumbent
Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
and L-3 Communications Holdings Inc to secure the
contract.
The contract includes an initial base term plus multiple
options. It will cover five years if all options are exercised.