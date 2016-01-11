Bonzon to lead new Julius Baer division after ditching BSI

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
ZURICH Jan 11 Julius Baer Gruppe AG has hired Yves Bonzon to lead its newly created investment management division, the Swiss private bank said in a statement on Monday.
Bonzon was previously with Geneva-based wealth manger Pictet.
Bonzon joins Julius Baer after declining a post as chief investment officer at Swiss private bank BSI due to the struggles of its owner, Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA , a BSI spokesman said earlier.
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)