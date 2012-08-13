Julius Baer To buy Merrill Lynch private bank outside U.S.

ZURICH, Aug 13 - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it to had agreed to acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business, bumping up its assets by 40 percent.

Baer, which is Switzerland's third-biggest listed bank and has no other business outside private banking, will pay some 860 million Swiss francs ($882 mln) for the unit, or around 1.2 percent for assets under management of around 72 billion francs.

Reuters reported in April that BofA had put its wealth management unit outside the United States up for sale as the business was not large enough to generate sufficient income.