Julius Baer: no basis for U.S. tax deal provision

ZURICH Nov 1 Julius Baer signalled on Tuesday it isn't provisioning for a potential settlement of U.S. tax litigation as U.S. officials press Swiss banks for information on alleged tax dodgers.

"At the moment the basis for a provision is not reliably assessable," Baer spokesman Jan von der Muehll told Reuters.

Earlier Credit Suisse disclosed a 295 million Swiss franc ($338.8 million) provision as the United States presses Switzerland to supply information on bank clients who may have evaded taxes.

Credit Suisse is the target of a formal U.S. investigation. U.S. authorities are also looking into whether HSBC and smaller Swiss private banks and cantonal banks, including Basler Kantonalbank, Wegelin and Julius Baer helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes. ($1 = 0.871 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)