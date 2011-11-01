Julius Baer: no basis for U.S. tax deal provision

ZURICH Nov 1 Julius Baer signalled on
Tuesday it isn't provisioning for a potential settlement of U.S.
tax litigation as U.S. officials press Swiss banks for
information on alleged tax dodgers.
"At the moment the basis for a provision is not reliably
assessable," Baer spokesman Jan von der Muehll told Reuters.
Earlier Credit Suisse disclosed a 295 million
Swiss franc ($338.8 million) provision as the United States
presses Switzerland to supply information on bank clients who
may have evaded taxes.
Credit Suisse is the target of a formal U.S.
investigation. U.S. authorities are also looking into whether
HSBC and smaller Swiss private banks and cantonal
banks, including Basler Kantonalbank, Wegelin and Julius Baer
helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
($1 = 0.871 Swiss Francs)
