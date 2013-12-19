版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 20日 星期五 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-BAE Systems signs $120 mln contract to supply 102 all-terrain vehicles to Sweden

Dec 19 BAE Systems PLC : * Has signed $120 mln contract to supply an additional 102 bvs10 all-terrain vehicles to Sweden * Deliveries for all-terrain vehicles will begin in 2014 and ending in 2015 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐