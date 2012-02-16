UPDATE 3-BAE Systems sees weak sales as cuts bite

* 2011 EBITA 2.02 bln stg vs 2.18 bln
* 2011 revenue 19.15 bln stg vs 22.27 bln stg
* Total dividend up 7.4 pct to 18.8 pence
* Shares down 2.5 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 16 Europe's biggest defence
contractor BAE Systems forecast flat sales this year
after reporting a 7 percent fall in 2011 profit, hit by
continued cuts to military spending by the United States and
Britain.
Revenues fell 14 percent to 19.15 billion pounds after the
U.S. army cut supply orders following its pullout from Iraq and
after the delay of an order for 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets by
Saudi Arabia.
"It's a difficult market as defence spending reduces in our
largest markets, the U.S. and UK," Chief executive Ian King told
reporters on Thursday, adding that "little sales growth can be
expected for the group in 2012.
BAE, which is involved in the production of F-35 fighter
jets and Astute class submarines systems, posted underlying
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 2.02
billion pounds ($3.18 billion) for the year to the end of
December 2011, slightly above expectations.
It had been expected to post 2011 EBITA of between 1.44
billion and 2.15 billion pounds, with the average at 1.9 billion
pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 18 analysts.
The company increased total dividend 7.4 percent to 18.8
pence but said the outlook was uncertain.
Shares in BAE, which have fallen 6 percent in the last year,
pared early losses and were 2.5 percent down at 324.7 pence by
1020 GMT.
"BAE are forecasting flat 2012 sales and with the difficult
market backdrop it looks like it will be a long, hard slog ahead
for the company," said Societe Generale analyst Zafar Khan.
BAE, which derives 47 percent of its revenues from the U.S.
and 29 percent from Britain, has been hit by cuts to military
spending as governments look to reduce their debts.
The U.S. capped its military budget at last year's levels
for 2012, while Britain wants to cut defence spending by 8
percent over the next four years - a move expected to disrupt
its procurement plans.
BAE's U.S. peers such as Lockheed Martin and
Northrop Grumman have generally guided for flat to low
single-digit sales decline and slightly lower margins.
Analysts believe the global nature of its business and
long-term contracts make BAE better placed to handle the defence
market recession than its rivals.
"Everyone talks as though the world defence market is caving
in; this is not the case," said Edward Hunt, a senior consultant
at IHS Jane's Consulting.
"That almost 50 percent of BAE sales were generated by the
U.S. shows that the West's budget cutting is a relative decline,
not an absolute one ... there also remains huge opportunity in
programmes such as F-35 and similar NATO requirements."
BAE, whose Eurofighter consortium failed to win a deal to
supply the jets to India recently, said it could reduce the
price of the jets on offer to get back into the running.
"We are in discussions with our partners on anything that we
can do. And if that includes the need ... to reduce the price
then that is something we will look at," said King.
The company is targeting growth in the Gulf and South
America to offset the possibility of a continued slump in its
main markets.
"Interest in Typhoon remains high and we have good prospects
on deals with Oman, Malaysia, Qatar and the UAE as well as the
Brazilian navy," added King.
The British arms maker last year launched a review into its
shipbuilding operations, which could lead to the closure of one
or more of its British dockyards. It cut 3,000 jobs in the UK
last year, having shed more than 15,000 positions globally over
the previous two years.