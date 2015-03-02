U.S. approves exports of BAE's anti-missile system for aircraft

WASHINGTON, March 2 Britain's BAE Systems Plc
on Monday said the U.S. government had approved exports
to U.S. allies of the company's laser-based missile protection
system for helicopters and other aircraft that has been used on
U.S. Army helicopters since 2009.
Tom Kirkpatrick, who runs the program for BAE's U.S. unit,
said the company was already in talks with several countries in
the Middle East and other areas about potential orders for BAE's
Advanced Threat Infrared Countermeasures (ATIRCM) system.
He said some of those discussions had been under way for
several years, and BAE could finalize an initial foreign deal
before year's end. Ideally, he said, BAE would bundle several
different orders to drive prices lower, but gave no details
about the potential price of the system.
BAE's ATIRCM system uses a separate missile warning system
that is installed on the aircraft to detect incoming missiles
and then emits a high-energy laser beam to blind the missile and
prevent it from homing in on the aircraft.
Kirkpatrick said Washington had approved the sale of ATIRCM
for use on foreign military aircraft and planes used to
transport heads of state.
He said the system would be particularly attractive to
countries that operate Boeing Co CH-47 Chinook
helicopters, since they are already fitted with BAE's Common
Missile Warning System (CMWS) and could be easily and quickly
fitted with the ATIRCM system, which has been used on key U.S.
Army aircraft since 2009.
Northrop Grumman Corp already sells a similar system
overseas to defend against so-called man-portable missile
launchers.
Kirkpatrick said a key selling point of BAE's system was its
high reliability rate, which is three times higher than the
requirement set by the U.S. Army.
"That means the pilots can go on hundreds and hundreds of
missions without ever thinking about maintenance of the system,"
he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)