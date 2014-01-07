版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 7日 星期二 22:50 BJT

BAE picks former General Dynamics exec as U.S. CEO

LONDON Jan 7 British defence contractor BAE Systems has appointed Jerry DeMuro as president and chief executive of its U.S. unit, replacing Linda Hudson who announced her retirement in August last year.

Demuro, who previously served as executive vice president and corporate vice president at General Dynamics's information systems and technology group, will take up the position on Feb. 1, BAE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Linda Hudson will retire from the board on Feb. 1.

"His experience will be of immense benefit as the company strives to maintain its strong performance in the United States core defence market and increase its focus on new international and commercial opportunities," BAE's Chief Executive Ian King said.
