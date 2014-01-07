BAE picks former General Dynamics exec as U.S. CEO

LONDON Jan 7 British defence contractor BAE
Systems has appointed Jerry DeMuro as president and
chief executive of its U.S. unit, replacing Linda Hudson who
announced her retirement in August last year.
Demuro, who previously served as executive vice president
and corporate vice president at General Dynamics's
information systems and technology group, will take up the
position on Feb. 1, BAE said in a statement on Tuesday.
Linda Hudson will retire from the board on Feb. 1.
"His experience will be of immense benefit as the company
strives to maintain its strong performance in the United States
core defence market and increase its focus on new international
and commercial opportunities," BAE's Chief Executive Ian King
said.