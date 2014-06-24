BRIEF-BAE Systems wins 57 mm naval gun contract in Mexico

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
June 24 BAE Systems :
* BAE Systems wins 57mm naval gun contract in Mexico
* BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to produce and deliver four 57 mk3 naval guns to Mexican navy.
* Series production begins immediately, with gun deliveries beginning in 2015 and continuing through 2017
* Final assembly will take place at BAE Systems` facility in Karlskoga, Sweden. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
