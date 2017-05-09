UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms

* China's HNA now Deutsche Bank's largest shareholder
* HNA investment at an uncertain time for Deutsche Bank
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks
(Updates with full quote, background)
FRANKFURT, May 9 China is welcome to invest in
German financial firms, Germany's top market watchdog said after
Chinese conglomerate HNA Group raised its stake in
Deutsche Bank.
An acquisition spree by HNA reflects a broader Chinese push
into financial services as Beijing encourages its corporate
sector to expand overseas, although such moves have faced
increased regulatory scrutiny in the United States and Europe.
"We believe it is fundamentally positive that capital is
being invested in German banks. This of course includes foreign
capital and of course Chinese capital," BaFin President Felix
Hufeld said on Tuesday.
"There is no black list of countries that are not allowed to
invest with us. In this regard, this is a welcome development,"
he said at the regulator's annual press conference.
Last year, BaFin gave a green light to China's Fosun
to take over the small private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser.
HNA's investment in Deutsche Bank, which it revealed last
week had risen to just below 10 percent, comes at a time of
heightened uncertainty for the bank.
Germany's largest lender is grappling with a strategic
turnaround, an uncertain global economy and the impact of
Britain's departure from the European Union.
The disclosure in a U.S. regulatory filing showed that HNA
had become Deutsche Bank's biggest direct shareholder, slightly
ahead of funds controlled by Qatar's former Prime Minister
Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani who last year increased their
stake, including options, to just under 10 percent.
Deutsche Bank sees the HNA and Qatari stakes as a vote of
confidence that should encourage other investors, big and small.
Chinese investors are also said to have shown some interest
in buying a stake in the troubled HSH Nordbank. HNA and Chinese
insurer Anbang have both made inquiries about Nordbank, two
financial sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Andreas Kroener and John O'Donnell;
Editing by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Smith)