Bahamian court deals blow to Baha Mar mega resort's U.S. bankruptcy

| July 22
July 22 A judge in the Bahamas has declined to
recognize the U.S. bankruptcy filing by Baha Mar Ltd, the
developer of a $3.5 billion mega resort, a source familiar with
the ruling said on Wednesday.
Recognition of the Chapter 11 U.S. bankruptcy filing would
have prevented creditors from taking action against Baha Mar Ltd
in the Bahamas. The decision by Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder
was the latest snag in the nearly completed project, which is
considered vital for the Caribbean country's fragile economy.
Baha Mar said in a statement it was disappointed by the
ruling. "We do not believe today's ruling, for which the
government strenuously argued, assures the necessary protection
of the assets of Baha Mar, and we do not believe that it is best
for the over 2,500 current employees of Baha Mar."
Work has been halted as the local developer, Sarkis
Izmirlian, and contractor China Construction America (CCA), a
unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
, have traded blame for missing two completion
deadlines.
CCA has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington,
Delaware to dismiss the Chapter 11.
The Izmirlian family has invested more than $900 million in
the project.
Baha Mar Ltd is trying to renegotiate with China's export
import bank, which bankrolled most of the project with a $2.45
billion loan.
The Bahamian government has asked a local court to appoint
liquidators for Baha Mar, which is 97 percent complete and will
feature a Las Vegas-style casino and more than 2,000 hotel
rooms. Prime Minister Perry Christie called completion of the
project a matter of national importance and has said it could be
finished more quickly through a liquidation process in the
Bahamas.
A completed resort would employ more than 5,000 people in
the Bahamas, where the unemployment rate is 16 percent, and
boost its gross domestic product by about 12 percent, according
to estimates from the government and Baha Mar Ltd.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)