Chinese firm blames Bahamas resort bankruptcy on developer

July 7 The Chinese construction company building
the bankrupt $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas on
Tuesday accused the project's developer of mismanaging its
design.
"Baha Mar Ltd's decision to file for bankruptcy protection
is the direct result of its failure to secure adequate financing
and its mismanagement of the design of Baha Mar resort project,"
said CCA Bahamas Ltd, a unit of China State Construction
Engineering Corp and the project's general contractor.
Baha Mar Ltd, the developer of the sprawling mega resort,
has accused the Chinese construction firm of falling behind
schedule and causing the project to go into bankruptcy.
