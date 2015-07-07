版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 7日 星期二 22:10 BJT

Chinese firm blames Bahamas resort bankruptcy on developer

July 7 The Chinese construction company building the bankrupt $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas on Tuesday accused the project's developer of mismanaging its design.

"Baha Mar Ltd's decision to file for bankruptcy protection is the direct result of its failure to secure adequate financing and its mismanagement of the design of Baha Mar resort project," said CCA Bahamas Ltd, a unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp and the project's general contractor.

Baha Mar Ltd, the developer of the sprawling mega resort, has accused the Chinese construction firm of falling behind schedule and causing the project to go into bankruptcy.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐