UPDATE 3-Chinese firm blames bankruptcy of Bahamas resort on developer

(Adds comment from developer)
By Tim McLaughlin
July 7 The Chinese construction company building
the unfinished $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas on
Tuesday accused the developer of mismanaging the project's
design and not securing adequate financing.
China Construction America (CCA) has been blamed for the
delays that caused the Baha Mar project to file for bankruptcy
protection late last month in a Delaware court.
But CCA said the developer of the project replaced the mega
resort's principal architect after construction began and had
more than 1,300 change orders for construction contractors.
Developer Baha Mar Ltd is run by Sarkis Izmirlian, the son of an
Armenian billionaire.
Construction delays, funding squabbles, lagging inspections
and faulty work at the Nassau resort have led to finger pointing
among Izmirlian, CCA and China's export finance bank, which
bankrolled most of the project with a $2.45 billion
loan.
Baha Mar Ltd called CCA's statement an "attempt at damage
control" and declined further comment, according to a
spokeswoman for the developer.
Meanwhile, the turmoil over Baha Mar has roiled the
Caribbean nation's fragile economy, aggravated would-be tourists
and idled thousands of workers amid already high Bahamian
unemployment and slack revenue growth.
"Baha Mar Ltd's decision to file for bankruptcy protection
is the direct result of its failure to secure adequate financing
and its mismanagement of the design of Baha Mar resort project,"
China Construction America said in its first public statement
since Baha Mar's bankruptcy filing.
CCA is a unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp
Ltd and Baha Mar's general contractor.
Izmirlian and Baha Mar Ltd have accused the Chinese
construction firm of falling behind schedule and causing the
project to go into bankruptcy, according to U.S. court filings.
CCA said those claims are "insulting."
CCA said it has hired Island Capital Group, led by Andrew
Farkas, as its restructuring and financial adviser. Farkas
formerly was chief executive officer of Insignia Financial
Group, which he merged with CB Richard Ellis in 2003 to form one
of the largest commercial real estate services companies in the
world.
Baha Mar Ltd recently told a bankruptcy judge the project is
97 percent complete. Work has been stalled for weeks and there
is no timeline for construction to resume.
Baha Mar was originally scheduled to open in December. That
deadline was missed, as was an end-of-March deadline. The second
delay proved "devastating" to Baha Mar Ltd, which had hired more
than 2,000 hotel and casino workers to staff the opening, the
developer said in its court filing.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Lisa Shumaker)