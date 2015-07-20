UPDATE 2-Chinese firm seeks to dismiss Baha Mar resort bankruptcy case

(Adds details in 2nd paragraph from China Construction court
filing)
By Tom Hals and Tim McLaughlin
WILMINGTON, Del., July 20 The Chinese company
building the $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas on
Monday filed a motion to dismiss the bankruptcy case related to
the project, which is nearly complete and seen as vital to the
former British colony's fragile economy.
China Construction America (CCA), a unit of Chinese State
Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, said the Baha Mar
case belongs in the courts of the Bahamas, not in the United
States, as a matter of national sovereignty. CCA's motion to
dismiss said nearly all the interested parties in the case are
located in the Bahamas.
The Bahamian government has taken steps to appoint
liquidators for Baha Mar, which is 97 percent complete and will
feature a Las Vegas-style casino and more than 2,000 hotel
rooms. Prime Minister Perry Christie calls completion of the
project a matter of national importance and says it could be
finished more quickly through a liquidation process in the
Bahamas.
A completed resort would employ more than 5,000 people in
the Bahamas, where the unemployment is 16 percent, and boost its
gross domestic product by about 12 percent, according to
estimates from the government and the resort's developer, Baha
Mar Ltd.
But Baha Mar, run by Sarkis Izmirlian, wants to reorganize
under U.S. bankruptcy laws and is trying to get the proceedings
in Delaware recognized by Bahamian courts. It filed for
bankruptcy protection on June 29.
Izmirlian, son of Armenian billionaire Dikran Izmirlian, has
blamed the Chinese construction firm for the delays that forced
the resort to miss its opening in late March. CCA says his
development team mismanaged the project.
The Izmirlian family has invested more than $900 million in
the project.
Baha Mar Ltd is trying to renegotiate with China's export
import bank, which bankrolled most of the project with a $2.45
billion loan.
On Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey described the
two sides as "beating the heck out of each other" during a
hearing in Wilmington, Delaware. The judge then sent them to a
mediation room to try to sort out a dispute over seized
construction project records.
CCA has accused Baha Mar Ltd of seizing documents and
computer files, while Baha Mar Ltd has accused the Chinese firm
of trying to steal documents, court filings show.
"To add fuel to the fire and increasing the level of heat
doesn't always help," Carey said in court.
