Bahrain's Alba settles bribery suit with Alcoa

| DUBAI
DUBAI Oct 9 Aluminum Bahrain (Alba)
and U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa said on Tuesday they had
settled the Bahraini firm's racketeering and fraud suit against
Alcoa in return for $85 million in cash plus long-term raw
material supply contracts.
Alba put the value of the contracts at $362 million. Alcoa
declined to give a value.
Alba had accused Alcoa of conspiring with a businessman to
orchestrate bribes in Bahrain and to overcharge it for alumina,
the crucial material used to make aluminum.
The Bahraini firm filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court in
Pennsylvania - Alcoa is based in Pittsburgh - in 2008 and sought
damages in excess of $1 billion and punitive damages.
"We are very happy with this settlement, this is great news
for Alba and Bahrain," Alba Chairman Mahmood Hashim al-Kooheji,
who is also chief executive of Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund
Mumtalakat, said in an interview from Manama.