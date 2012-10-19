版本:
"Terrorist" bombing kills Bahraini policeman -interior ministry

ABU DHABI Oct 19 A Bahraini policeman was killed and another injured in an explosion on Thursday evening, the Gulf Arab kingdom's interior ministry said on Friday.

The attack was a "terrorist operation" that was carried out in Akr, south of the capital Manama, using a locally made bomb, it said.

