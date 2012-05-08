Bahrain picks four banks for soveriegn bond issue - sources

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
DUBAI May 8 Bahrain has mandated four banks for a conventional bond issue, its first such structure since 2010, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The Gulf Arab island kingdom has selected JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Citigroup and Gulf International Bank for the sovereign bond. Bahrain, which issued a $750 million Islamic bond in November, last tapped markets for a conventional bond in March 2010.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain's central bank told Reuters the Gulf state plans to issue sovereign bond by the summer.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.