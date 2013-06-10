版本:
Bahrain picks banks for potential dollar bond issue

DUBAI, June 10 Bahrain has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential sovereign bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Monday.

Roadshows ahead of the possible benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated issue will commence on June 12 and take in the United States, London, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, the statement said.

Bahrain has chosen BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan and GIB Capital, the investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank, to arrange the meetings, the statement added.
