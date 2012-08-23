UPDATE 2-Bahrain appeals court acquits protest leader of Twitter insult

* Court quashes conviction of Nabeel Rajab
* Will examine his jailing for spearheading protests
* Bahrain in crisis for 18 months over reform demands
DUBAI, Aug 23 A Bahrain appeals court on
Thursday overturned the conviction of a rights activist over a
tweet involving the prime minister, his lawyer said, but he
remained in jail for other offences.
Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based as a bulwark
against Iran and any threats to Gulf oil shipping, has been in
turmoil for 18 months with majority Shi'ite Muslims agitating
for democratic reforms in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.
Nabeel Rajab, founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human
Rights, was sentenced in July to three months in prison for
suggesting via Twitter that residents of al-Muharraq district
had made a show of support for Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al
Khalifa, the prime minister, only for financial gain.
"The judge ruled his innocence. Nabeel and representatives
of many foreign embassies were present. I was able to meet him
for a few minutes," lawyer Mohammed al-Jishi told Reuters.
The state news agency BNA said the judge had acquitted Rajab
because he was not satisfied with the evidence put forward.
Rajab has led many demonstrations calling for a reduction in
the powers of the Al Khalifa dynasty which has long ruled the
Gulf Arab state. Analysts see the prime minister as a pillar of
resistance to opposition demands.
A hero to protesters but a villain for those who fear unrest
could bring Shi'ite Islamists to power, Rajab was sentenced to
three years in prison last week on three charges of leading
demonstrations. Prosecutors said Rajab had incited violence
against police.
Rights groups and Western governments have criticised that
conviction and the appeals court is due to examine it on Sept.
10.
"The verdict (on Thursday) was an easy way out for the
authorities after handing Rajab a three-year jail sentence last
week," said Brian Dooley of U.S.-based Human Rights First.
"They admit their mistake in convicting him for the tweet,
but he still goes back to prison."
Rajab's opponents predicted that Rajab would be freed in the
protest cases because of pressure from the United States. "An
order declaring his innocence is coming from the U.S. embassy,"
wrote Sunni cleric Mohammed Khalid on Twitter.
In Washington, the State Department welcomed Rajab's
acquittal on the Twitter-related charge but said it remained
"deeply troubled" by the three-year sentence in the protest
cases.
"We want to see the appeals court take this up in a manner
that is consistent with international law and protecting of his
fundamental freedoms and freedom of assembly," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing.
Shi'ite-led unrest has persisted since a period of martial
law last year that put down the uprising. The two sides accuse
each other of responsibility for almost daily street violence.
Opposition parties led by the Shi'ite group Wefaq are
demanding full powers for the elected parliament to legislate
and form governments. Many Shi'ites complain of political and
economic marginalisation, a charge the government denies.
In response to the unrest, the Al Khalifas have increased
parliament's powers of scrutiny over ministers and say policing
is being revamped to conform with international standards.
The United States has pushed Bahrain's rulers to resolve the
conflict through talks, but it values close relations with the
ruling family that allows the U.S. Fifth Fleet to run its
operations out of a Manama base.
Bahrain has been caught in a regional competition for
dominance between Iran and U.S.-backed Saudi Arabia. Riyadh sent
troops to shore up the Bahrain government last year, and Iran
has championed the opposition cause while denying accusations it
is orchestrating the unrest.
Fifth Fleet warships help ensure oil exports flow freely out
of the Gulf. Iran has threatened a blockade if its protracted
stand-off with Western powers over its disputed nuclear
programme degenerates into conflict.