Bahrain energy projects not affected by oil slide -minister

ABU DHABI Dec 21 Falling oil prices will not
affect the development of oil and gas infrastructure in Bahrain,
including an import terminal for natural gas and expansion of a
major pipeline and refinery, the country's energy minister said
on Sunday.
Global oil prices have slumped by about half since June
because of oversupply fears, a move expected to squeeze the
budgets of oil producers.
Fitch Ratings downgraded Bahrain's credit outlook last week
to negative, saying the fall in oil exacerbated an already
challenging fiscal situation.
But the implementation of projects won't be affected,
Abdul-Hussain bin Ali Mirza told reporters on the sidelines of
an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.
Among the projects is a floating platform to import
liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will give the kingdom gas to
fuel its industrial expansion.
"It will be the second half of 2017," Mirza said when asked
when the project would be completed. He confirmed talks were
held last week with a Russian delegation about possibly
importing LNG from the European nation.
Russia was among a number of nations to have expressed
interest in supplying Bahrain, but any agreements would depend
on price and the level of gas needed by the kingdom, which would
vary over time, Mirza said.
A number of bidders recently submitted proposals to build
the terminal, he said, declining to be drawn on their identities
or when a decision on the winner would be made.
Among the expected bidders for the $500 million scheme are
consortia including Petrofac, Marubeni, Daewoo
and Samsung C&T Corp, according to Project Finance
International, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Other projects planned by Bahrain include the $5 billion
Bahrain Petroleum Co refinery upgrade and expansion, for which a
basic engineering study could be expected by the end of next
year, Mirza said.
A new crude pipeline between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia could
see work start in the second half of 2015, he added.
The minister had said in a speech earlier on Sunday that the
new pipeline would have a capacity of around 350,000 barrels of
oil per day, compared to 220,000 bpd through the current
pipeline.
