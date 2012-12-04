Bahrain Q3 real GDP grows 0.7 pct q/q - BNA

DUBAI Dec 4 Bahrain's economy grew 0.7 percent in inflation-adjusted terms in the third quarter of 2012 from the previous three months, the country's state news agency BNA quoted the head of its statistics office as saying on Tuesday.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) of the non-OPEC oil producer rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in July-September, Mohammed al-Amer, Central Informatics Organisation's head, also said according to BNA.

Bahrain's economic output fell 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and expanded 4.3 percent on an annual basis in April-June. Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast the Gulf Arab country's real GDP growth to accelerate to 2.8 percent in 2012 from 1.9 percent in 2011.