UPDATE 2-Bahrain Grand Prix security tight, protester found dead

* Body of protester found on rooftop, Wefaq opposition says
* Dead man was among protesters beaten by police - Wefaq
* Opposition vows "days of rage" during Formula One race
* Bahraini govt wants Grand Prix to show return to normalcy
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 21 A Bahraini protester was found
dead after clashes with riot police on Saturday, the eve of the
Gulf kingdom's Formula One Grand Prix that anti-government
activists have vowed to mark with "days of rage".
The opposition party Wefaq said the body of a man named as
Salah Abbas Habib, 37, was found on the roof of a building in a
rural village. It said the protester was part of a group who
were beaten by police.
Wefaq, the leading party among Bahrain's restive Shi'ite
Muslim majority population, published a photograph taken of
Habib's body splayed on a corrugated iron rooftop.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said via Twitter that it was
launching an investigation.
Dozens of armoured vehicles and security forces in riot gear
were deployed along the road to the Bahrain International
Circuit and around the capital Manama. Activists said barbed
wire has been installed near some parts of the main highway.
The protesters, mostly from the majority Shi'ite Muslim
community, blame the Sunni ruling elite for shutting them out of
opportunities, jobs and housing. They have made it clear they
will use the international attention the motor race has focused
on Bahrain to air their grievances.
"The government are using the Formula One race to serve
their PR campaign," said rights activist Nabeel Rajab. "It's not
turning out the way they wanted."
There were no protesters near the Grand Prix circuit, which
was blanketed with layers of security. Saturday's practice runs
began without incident.
Organisers have rejected calls from human rights groups to
cancel Sunday's race because of what activists see as continuing
political repression.
"They need to fix the country first, then they can start
looking at Formula One and other events," said Umm Hussein, one
of 10,000 demonstrators who gathered near Manama on Friday.
Police used teargas against masked youths throwing petrol
bombs, who were trying to reach a traffic roundabout that was a
rallying point during an uprising last year inspired by the Arab
Spring revolts that toppled the presidents of Tunisia and Egypt.
Wefaq named the dead protester as Salah Abbas Habib and said
his body was found in the village of Shakhoura where protesters
had clashed with police overnight.
Opposition leaders said they are not planning any organised
mass rallies on Saturday, but did not rule out gatherings later
in the day that might grow in size.
Last year's race was delayed, and then cancelled, after a
brutal crackdown against pro-democracy protesters in Bahrain, a
financial hub and modest oil producer that is also host to the
Fifth Fleet, the U.S. Navy's main outpost in the region.
Security forces from neighbouring Saudi Arabia came in, the
streets were cleared and 35 people, including security
personnel, died.
Since then, amid simmering unrest, Bahrain has invited in an
independent commission to prescribe reforms and has enacted
some, but human rights groups say there is still more work to be
done. They say the kingdom's rulers are using the motor race to
improve their international image.
"We are committed to our programme of reforms, but this
week's unbalanced coverage does little to help the progress we
are already making," a Bahrain Information Affairs Authority
official said in a statement.
While sports journalists poured in to cover the race,
non-sports reporters from Reuters and some other news
organisations have not been granted visas to visit the Gulf
island.
Hackers brought down the F1 website intermittently on Friday
and defaced another site, f1-racers.net, to support what they
described as the Bahraini people's struggle against oppression.
GREEN LIGHT
At stake is an event that has cost Bahrain an estimated $40
million to stage, drawn more than 100,000 visitors and generated
more than $500 million in spending.
The pride of Bahrain's ruling royal family is also under
threat. It was Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa
who brought the race to the country in 2004, securing the first
Formula One event in the region.
Two of the 12 teams were left rattled after witnessing
protesters throwing petrol bombs. Two members of the Force India
team went home to Britain although the other team, Sauber,
continued with race preparations.
Force India returned to the track after skipping the second
practice sessions on Friday. Qualifying races were scheduled for
the afternoon, before the main race on Sunday.
Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone described general
security fears as "nonsense".
Team principals echoed the sentiment, saying they were
confident in security measures, which they said were similar to
arrangements seen at other Formula One races across the globe.
Of particular concern to security forces are young Bahraini
protesters carrying petrol bombs who clash with police in
Shi'ite villages surrounding the capital nearly every night.
Opposition leaders say around 95 protest organisers have
been arrested in night raids in the past week and 54 people
wounded in clashes, in which police have fired birdshot.
Also of concern is the health of hunger striker Abdulhadi
al-Khawaja, one of 14 men in prison for leading an uprising last
year.
Khawaja's family said he stopped drinking water on Friday,
after being on hunger strike for more than 70 days. His death
would be a major blow to the government, which is trying to make
the case that reforms are under way.
His release, however, would also be a loss of face and could
energise the opposition. Denmark, where Khawaja also holds
citizenship, has offered to take him.
"His situation is very dangerous," said activist Rajab. "If
he dies that will make people very angry."
Instrumental in founding found the Bahrain Centre for Human
Rights, Khawaja is one of eight serving life sentences after he
expressed support last year for Bahrain becoming a republic.