Bahrain's top court upholds sentences against uprising leaders-lawyer

DUBAI Jan 7 Bahrain's highest appeal court upheld sentences against 13 leaders of a 2011 uprising on Monday, a defence lawyer said, in a decision that could further fuel unrest in the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state.

The sentences, originally handed down by a military court and upheld by a civilian court in September last year, range from five years in prison to life sentences. Monday's decision cannot be appealed, the lawyer said.
