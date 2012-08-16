UPDATE 3-Bahrain jails activist for 3 years over protests

* Head of Bahrain Centre for Human Rights gets 3 years
* EU objects; supporters call him prisoner of conscience
* Government says Rajab-led protests descended into violence
* Washington says it is deeply troubled over sentence
By Andrew Hammond and Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Aug 16 A prominent Bahraini opposition
activist was sentenced to three years in jail on Thursday for
anti-government protests, his lawyer said, a verdict Washington
said was deeply troubling and rights campaigners called a "dark
day for justice".
Bahrain, the base of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, has been
in turmoil since pro-democracy protests led by its Shi'ite
Muslim majority erupted last year. Washington has called on its
ally to talk to the opposition.
Nabeel Rajab is the founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human
Rights and has led many protests against the wide powers of the
Sunni Al Khalifa dynasty which rules the island kingdom.
A hero to protesters, but villain for those Bahrainis who
fear the protests will bring Shi'ite Islamists to power, Rajab
was already serving three months in jail over a tweet
criticising the prime minister. A court said it insulted
Bahrainis. An appeal hearing is due next week.
The judge ruled in three cases on Thursday, all related to
participating in peaceful protests, and handed Rajab a one-year
jail sentence for each, said lawyer Mohammed al-Jishi, adding
that he planned to appeal.
"It is a very stiff and unexpected ruling, I am surprised.
They are peaceful protests, not violent ones," Jishi said.
Others found guilty in similar cases, Jishi said, had been
sentenced to six months at most and some were freed on bail.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said her
government had contacted Bahrain over the verdict. "We've long
made clear that it's critical for all governments, including
Bahrain, to respect freedom of expression, freedom of assembly,"
she said. "So we are deeply troubled by the sentencing today."
EU CONCERNS
EU foreign affairs High Representative Catherine Ashton
issued a statement expressing concern at the verdict, saying
Rajab was merely exercising his fundamental freedoms and that
she expected the sentence to be reconsidered on appeal.
The Bahrain government's Information Affairs Authority (IAA)
said the charges against Rajab had been related to violence.
Public prosecutors had said Rajab's participation in marches
and "provocation of his supporters" led to violence, including
throwing petrol bombs and blocking roads.
The IAA statement quoted a prosecution official who said
there was evidence Rajab incited "violence and escalation
against law enforcement officers, resulting in deaths".
It was not clear what deaths the official was referring to,
but many protesters and residents have died due to clashes since
martial law ended in June last year - opposition parties put the
figure at more than 45.
Rights groups have blamed police for what they say is
excessive use of force including heavy use of teargas. The
government disputes the causes of death.
The interior ministry says police, who do not used live fire
in the confrontations, are practising restraint and that more
than 700 officers have been wounded in clashes.
Rights groups including Human Rights First, Front Line
Defenders and Index on Censorship sharply criticised the ruling.
Amnesty International said it was a "dark day for justice."
FIFTH FLEET
"Like many others in Bahrain, Nabeel Rajab is a prisoner of
conscience, jailed solely for peacefully exercising his right to
freedom of expression and assembly," Amnesty's Hassiba Hadj
Sahraoui said in a statement. "If anything, this latest verdict
marks the end of the facade of reform in Bahrain."
There has been little progress towards opposition demands
for reforms including a parliament with full powers to legislate
and form governments. Many Shi'ites complain of political and
economic marginalisation, a charge the government denies.
The Al Khalifa family has increased parliament's powers of
scrutiny over ministers and says it is reforming policing to
conform with international standards.
While uprisings overthrew long-standing governments in
Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen and Libya, Bahrain imposed martial law to
try to crush the protests there last year.
Washington has urged Manama to hold a dialogue with the
opposition to end the unrest and hold officials accountable for
rights violations uncovered in an investigation led by
international legal experts published in November.
But the United States values close ties with the ruling
family, which allows Washington to run its Fifth Fleet
operations out of Manama.
The fleet plays an important role in ensuring the free flow
of oil in the Gulf at a time when Iran has threatened to block
vital shipping lanes nearby if the United States increases
pressure over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.