Thousands join peaceful Bahrain anti-gov't protest

ABU DHABI Aug 31 Tens of thousands of people
chanting anti-government slogans and holding up pictures of
jailed activists took part on Friday in Bahrain's first
authorised opposition protest since June.
No clashes occurred at Friday's march along a 3-km (2-mile)
stretch of a highway west of the capital of Manama. Protesters
carried Bahraini flags and held up images of rights activist and
protest leader Nabeel Rajab, calling for his release.
Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, has been in
crisis since a revolt led by majority Shi'ite Muslims began 18
months ago to demand democracy in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.
The government has denounced the protest movement, inspired
by uprisings elsewhere in the Arab world, as sectarian and as
part of a quest by Shi'ite Iran to dominate the region. Bahraini
Shi'ites deny being steered from Tehran.
The rally, under the banner "Democratic Freedom" and
organised by opposition groups led by the biggest bloc, al
Wefaq, was the first since the interior ministry banned
Wefaq-led marches in June, saying these had ended in violence.
Since the ban, clashes in Shi'ite villages have continued.
On Aug 22, protesters pelted police with petrol bombs and stones
at the funeral of a teenage demonstrator killed by police
gunfire the previous week.
Rajab was sentenced two weeks ago to three years in prison
on three counts of leading illegal protests, a verdict that drew
criticism from Washington.
Opposition parties led by Wefaq are demanding full powers
for the elected parliament to legislate and form governments.
Many Shi'ites complain of being politically and economically
marginalised, which the government denies.
On Thursday, Bahrain's deputy prime minister met members of
Wefaq at the group's request, Bahrain's Information Affairs
Authority said.
In response to the unrest, the ruling Sunni Muslim Al
Khalifa family has increased parliament's powers of scrutiny
over ministers and say policing is being revamped to conform
with international standards.
The United States has pushed Bahrain's rulers to resolve the
conflict through talks, but it values close relations that
allows its fleet to run operations out of the Manama base.
Bahrain has been caught in a regional competition for
dominance between Iran and U.S.-backed Saudi Arabia. Riyadh sent
troops to shore up the Bahrain government last year, and Iran
has championed the opposition cause while denying accusations it
is orchestrating the unrest.
U.S. warships help ensure oil exports flow freely out of the
Gulf. Iran has threatened a blockade if its protracted stand-off
with Western powers over its disputed nuclear programme
degenerates into conflict.