Police clash with protesters in Bahrain

ABU DHABI Oct 5 Police in Bahrain used water
cannon and tear gas on Friday to disperse hundreds of protesters
after a memorial for a Shi'ite man jailed over last year's
pro-democracy uprising, witnesses said.
Clashes erupted when police tried to stop protesters
reaching Pearl Roundabout, the focus of the mass protests that
began in February last year. One water cannon caught fire as
protesters threw petrol bombs and stones and a policeman was
injured, witnesses said.
Bahrain's Information Authority said Mohammed Ali Ahmed
Mushaima, 23, had been in hospital since August and died of
complications from sickle cell disease. Opposition activists say
the authorities caused his death by denying him proper
treatment. His funeral was held on Tuesday.
Mushaima was jailed for seven years in March 2011 for
"vandalism, rioting, assaulting a police officer and resisting
arrest", one of hundreds of people detained in weeks of mass
protests inspired by uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt.
Despite a crackdown on the protests, that included two
months of martial law, clashes between police and protesters
occur almost daily in Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is
based.
The protesters, mainly from the Shi'ite majority, had
demanded a bigger role for elected representatives and less
power for the ruling al-Khalifa family, who are Sunni Muslims.
Shi'ites complain of discrimination in the electoral system,
jobs, housing, education and government departments.
Clashes between police and protesters also broke out after
Mushaima's funeral on Tuesday.