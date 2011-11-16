Bahrain sets guidance for 7-yr benchmark sukuk; may price Wednesday

DUBAI Nov 16 Bahrain has set guidance for a seven-year, benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, at 450 basis points over midswaps, according to a document from the arranging banks seen by Reuters.

The sukuk could price later on Wednesday, the document said. BNP Paribas, Citi, and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal.

Earlier this week, Indonesia priced a 7-year $1 billion sukuk at 4 percent. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank could also price its benchmark dollar sukuk later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by)