U.S. delays Bahrain arms sale pending rights probe

* Sale put on hold pending outcome of human-rights report
* US has been accused of double standard over planned deal
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 The Obama administration has
told U.S. lawmakers it is delaying a planned $53 million arms
sale to Bahrain, a key Gulf ally, pending the outcome of a
local investigation into alleged human-rights abuses since an
uprising in February.
The handling of the issue is sensitive because of U.S.
security interests in Bahrain, host of U.S. naval headquarters
in the Gulf for more than 60 years and a pivot for U.S. efforts
to deter Iran.
The State Department, in an Oct. 14 reply to members of
Congress, said it would hold off until it could review the
findings of a Bahrain "Independent Commission of Inquiry" due
to report to the nation's king on Oct. 30.
The department said it expected the report to be made
public shortly. It would then assess the government's efforts
to implement the recommendations and make "needed reforms."
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa convened the five-member
commission in June to investigate the violent crackdown on the
mainly Shi'ite protesters who rose up after the revolt that
overthrew Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on Feb. 11.
"We will weigh these factors and confer with (the U.S.)
Congress before proceeding with additional steps related" to
the proposed arms sale notified to Congress on Sept. 14, David
Adams, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs,
wrote to Senator Ron Wyden and others who had questioned the
deal and its timing.
The sale has become unusually controversial in Congress
because, critics say, it reflects a double standard compared to
the U.S. response to the 2011 unrest in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya,
Syria and Yemen.
Wyden and Representative James McGovern, both Democrats,
have introduced resolutions to prevent the sale "until
meaningful steps are taken to improve human rights" there.
Senator Bob Casey, among the lawmakers who had raised such
concerns with the State Department, welcomed the delay.
Completing an arms sale to Bahrain under the current
circumstances "would weaken U.S. credibility at a critical time
of democratic transition in the Middle East," he said in a
statement to Reuters.
PRESSURE FROM SAUDI ARABIA
The administration is under pressure to stick by Bahrain's
ruling Sunni Muslim family, notably from Sunni-led Saudi Arabia
and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The Sunni ruling family put down the pro-democracy uprising
with the help of neighboring Saudi Arabia and other Gulf
Cooperation Council members, spearheaded by a reported
1,200 Saudi forces in 20 tanks and in other armored vehicles.
A key U.S. concern is that a fall of the Al Khalifa family
and rise of a Shiite-led government could boost Iran's
influence and lead to a loss of access to Bahrain's military
facilities and U.S. influence in the region.
Kenneth Katzman, an expert on the region at the nonpartisan
Congressional Research Service, said Saudi Arabia and its close
Gulf allies had made clear they would not let the Bahraini
government fall, only to be replaced by majority Shi'ites.
The sale, if it goes through, "would demonstrate the
administration's intent to continue to engage the Bahrain
government and not penalize it over alleged human-rights abuses
against the Shi'ite opposition," Katzman said.
At stake is the proposed U.S. supply of 44 "Humvee" armored
vehicles and several hundred TOW missiles along with associated
equipment and support, worth an estimated $53 million.
Prime contractors for the deal would be privately held AM
General and Raytheon Co (RTN.N), the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency, which administers foreign arms
sales, told Congress last month.
Bahrain is the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet. The
United States has designated Bahrain as a "major non-NATO
ally," paving the way for what are supposed to be expedited
arms deliveries.
About 30 people, mainly Shi'ites, died after the protest
movement erupted in Bahrain in February.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf in Washington; editing by Todd
Eastham)