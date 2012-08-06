Baidu says employees arrested for taking bribes to delete posts

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Aug 6 Three Baidu Inc
employees were arrested for allegedly accepting large bribes to
delete posts on a popular Baidu forum, the Chinese internet
search company said on Monday.
Four employees, including the three who were arrested, were
fired after the company found suspicious deletions of posts on
its Baidu Postbar forum in July.
Three of them were reported to the police and subsequently
arrested due to large sums of money involved, said Betty Tian, a
Baidu spokeswoman.
Baidu did not provide information on who had asked for the
deletions or the nature of the posts that were deleted from the
forum, where users can discuss a wide range of topics.
"During the company's recent crackdown on illegal online
post deletion activities, Baidu has discovered suspicious
behavior with several of its employees," the company said in a
statement.
China's freewheeling Internet scene, with over half a
billion users, has struggled to keep poor business practices at
bay as it expands at a rapid clip.
Alibaba Group said in July that a former general
manager of its group deals website had been detained by police
for allegedly accepting bribes.
In February 2011, the chief executive and chief operating
officer of Alibaba Group's business-to-business website,
Alibaba.com, resigned after a spike in fraudulent
transactions on the platform.