China's Baidu opens augmented reality lab to boost waning profits

BEIJING Jan 16 Chinese search engine Baidu Inc
on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in
Beijing as part of a $200 million effort to revitalise the
company's shrinking profits with cutting edge technology.
The lab, which currently employs 55 people, will initially
aim to drive revenue through AR marketing, though will later
explore healthcare and education.
"AR marketing is taking off," Andrew Ng, the chief scientist
overseeing Baidu's artificial intelligence (AI), augmented
reality and deep learning projects, told Reuters.
"There are few content formats where the content is
evergreen - AR will be like that," he said.
Popularised in 2016 by Nintendo Co Ltd's Pokemon Go
game, augmented reality involves rendering virtual images over
real life settings viewed on a smartphone, headset or other
device. In marketing, the software can be used to animate a
product or a branded space.
Baidu's AR launch comes as the company gears up to report
full-year earnings next month. It has forecast a revenue drop of
around 4.6 percent as it grapples with the aftermath of new
government curbs on medical advertising. Those curbs have
slashed into the profits of its core search business and saw ad
customers drop 16 percent in the quarter ended in September.
The company injected $200 million into its AI and AR unit in
September in an effort to kick start new growth, followed by the
announcement of a $3 billion investment fund announced in
October focusing on mid-to-late stage startups.
The company in a statement said it is currently working with
AR in China with Yum! Brands Inc's KFC, BMW
and L'Oreal SA's Lancome among other brands, and has
demonstrated a small range of high-end applications.
Baidu began working on the technology two years ago, and is
working on integrating it with AI to produce visuals capable of
interacting with real-time surroundings, unlike current popular
AR games.
"It's working quite well now, but it's clear that it could
be better," said Ng. "I'm quite optimistic."
AR technology is still going through a regulatory teething
phase in China. While Pokemon Go is yet to launch there,
location-based AR concepts have sprung up, drawing the ire of
regulators who have refused to license some services over
security concerns.
According to Ng, Baidu is yet to run into the same issues.
"I feel like the abilities for AR have risen up in China
faster than the Western world may be aware," said Ng.
