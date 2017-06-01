Baidu in self-driving car tech tie-ups with Bosch, Continental

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Chinese Internet company
Baidu announced two separate partnership deals on
Thursday with top German auto suppliers Robert Bosch
and Continental AG to co-develop autonomous driving
technology and smart mobility services.
The two deals underscore the wave of global partnerships
being formed in the fast-moving autonomous vehicle sector, which
requires both the competencies of traditional auto suppliers and
those of technology companies seasoned in artificial
intelligence, robotics and other highly technical software.
The collaborations also point to the importance of
partnerships between Western carmakers and automotive suppliers
and companies based in China, the largest automotive market in
the world. China issued a self-driving "roadmap" last year,
aiming to have highly or fully autonomous vehicles for sale as
early as 2021.
Also on Thursday, Daimler and its Chinese joint
venture partner BAIC Motor Corporation agreed to
upgrade the Mercedes-Benz factory in Beijing to make electric
cars.
Baidu and Bosch will explore business models and accelerate
the commercialization of technologies, Baidu said in a
statement. The cooperation "will give the Chinese automotive
industry a voice in the development of core technologies of
automated driving," Baidu said.
Continental, which announced its partnership with Baidu on
Wednesday, said both partners intend to develop technologies,
products and business models that will provide solutions for
automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility
services.
In April, Bosch said it was working with Baidu and domestic
mapping firms AutoNavi - owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- and NavInfo Co on mapping projects for
self-driving cars.
Baidu said on Thursday that it would continue to work with
more manufacturers through cooperative models.
