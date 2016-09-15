Baidu receives approval from California DMV to test self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 China-based internet
company Baidu has received a permit to test its
self-driving cars in California from the state's Department of
Motor Vehicles, as the race to introduce driverless automobiles
accelerates.
Baidu, which unveiled its autonomous vehicle in China last
December and has been steadily increasing its investments and
partnerships in the sector, has already tested on Chinese roads
and highways.
California is seen as a crucial testing ground for
autonomous vehicles due to technological innovations being
developed in Silicon Valley, where many car companies and
start-ups operate research labs to develop self-driving
technology.
Baidu said it would begin testing in California "very soon."
"Being able to do road tests will greatly accelerate our
progress," Jing Wang, general manager of Baidu's autonomous
driving unit, said in a statement.
In April, Baidu opened an office in Silicon Valley and said
it plans to have over 100 researchers and engineers working
there by year's end.
With its California DMV permit, Baidu becomes the 15th
company to receive approval from the state. Others with the
permit include traditional automakers such as Volkswagen
and Ford Motor Co, as well as technology firms
including Alphabet's Google, and Chinese electric
vehicle start-up Faraday Future.
In August, both Baidu and Ford jointly invested $150 million
in Velodyne, a Silicon Valley maker of laser-based sensors that
are a key building block for self-driving cars.
A flurry of well-funded Chinese tech firms, including
Alibaba, have poured money and resources into the
automotive sector, with many launching new electric car
start-ups, some of them based in California.
Faraday Future was awarded approval to test its cars in
California in June.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Alan Crosby)