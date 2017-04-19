UPDATE 1-Baidu to launch self-driving car technology in July

(Adds details)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it
would launch its self-driving car technology for restricted
environment in July before gradually introducing fully
autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open city roads
by 2020.
The project is named Apollo after the lunar landing program,
the Chinese search giant said, adding it would work with
partners who provide vehicles, sensors and other components for
the new technology.
As part of its push into artificial intelligence (AI), the
company in January named former Microsoft Corp
executive Qi Lu as chief operating officer.
Two months after the appointment, Baidu's chief scientist
Andrew Ng, who led AI and augmented reality (AR) projects, said
he would step down.
The company also launched a $200 million fund in October to
focus on AI, AR and deep learning, followed by a $3 billion fund
announced in September to target mid- and late- stage start-ups.
"AI has great potential to drive social development, and one
of AI's biggest opportunities is intelligent vehicles," Qi said
in a statement.
In November, Baidu and German automaker BMW AG
said they would end their joint research on self-driving cars
due to differences in opinion on how to proceed.
Technology and automotive leaders contend that cars of the
future will be capable of completely driving themselves,
revolutionizing the transportation industry, with virtually all
carmakers as well as companies such as Alphabet's Google
and parts supplier Delphi investing heavily
in developing the technology.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Shalini Nagarajan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)