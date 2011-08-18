REFILE-State criticism of China's Baidu may mask competition issues

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
* Baidu may face tougher rules after state media criticism
* Protracted campaign could hit China's Internet sector
* Baidu shares fall 10 pct in two days afer strong 2011
rally
* Baidu's online market revenue closes in on CCTV
advertising
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Aug 18 Increasing scrutiny into
China's top search engine company Baidu by state media
is highlighting the fierce competition developing between
traditional and new media over lucrative advertising dollars.
The barrage of criticisms could also signal Beijing's
intention to toughen its anti-monopoly stance against Baidu and
tighten regulations in the Internet sector as a means to enforce
its official line, analysts said on Thursday.
"The impact of the new media is increasing rapidly and the
ad spending on online portals and especially on search engines
is rising almost 100 percent every year," said Autumn Zhu, an
analyst with technology consultancy RedTech Advisors.
"But for old media like TV and print, the growth is flat."
Baidu has about 80 percent of all search market traffic in
China, a nation with almost half a billion Internet users. It
has been building its market share since Google Inc's
high-profile exit from mainland China this year after a fallout
with Beijing over censorship.
Shares of Nasdaq-listed Baidu, which has a market value of
nearly $50 billion, fell around 10 percent in the first two days
of the week, partly on concerns over possibile fall-out from the
criticisms. They edged up 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
Baidu earned 7.9 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in online
marketing revenue last year, up 78 percent from 2009, closing in
on state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) that will book
12.7 billion yuan in prime-time advertising for this year,
according to local media.
"Search engines have the most robust and developed online
advertising platform. For sure they (new and old media) are
fighting for ad dollars," said Zhu.
The state broadcaster, which recently launched a search
engine of its own in a testing phase (search.cctv.com),
ran a report on Monday accusing Baidu of having lax approval
processes on its paid advertising platform that allows for
fraudulent websites to flourish.
On Tuesday, it ran another report slamming Baidu for not
policing its message board product Tieba for "slanderous"
remarks. CCTV has also launched a website critiquing Baidu's bid
ranking system.
Baidu declined to comment.
Duncan Clark, chairman of BDA, an Internet and
technology consulting firm based in Beijing said Internet
technology was a more pervasive threat for television stations
because of their ability to steal influence and viewers from old
media.
"It's more about relevance and particularly for young
people, it's pretty dramatic if you look at the decline of TV
viewership among young people," Clark said.
China's search market grew 62 percent in the second quarter
to 4.3 billion yuan, with Baidu capturing almost 76 percent of
the market, data from Beijing-based technology firm Analysys
International showed.
CCTV has run negative stories on Baidu before. Last year, it
accused the search engine of promoting counterfeit drugs and in
2008 it said Baidu sold links to unlicensed medical sites with
unproven claims for their products, triggering a slide in the
firm's shares and hit its fourth-quarter earnings.
CCTV has also run reports this year exposing counterfeit
goods sold on Alibaba Group's Taobao, the country's top
e-commerce website.
MORE RULES AHEAD?
While the near term impact on Baidu shares is likely to be
limited, a protracted campaign could indicate Beijing's desire
to rein in the Internet sector and assert some control in one of
the few industries in China that is highly privatised and with
substantial foreign ownership.
The troika of Chinese Internet companies, Baidu, Tencent
and Alibaba Group all have large foreign stakeholders.
"It seems like every few months there is a 'clean up the
Internet' campaign and this may be part of something bigger,"
said Bill Bishop, an Internet commentator based in Beijing.
"If the government decides to invoke the anti-monopoly law
and put regulations around advertising business then that will
probably have a deleterious impact on Baidu's business," Bishop
said.
($1 = 6.387 Chinese Yuan)
(Editing by Kazunori Takada and Anshuman Daga)