Baidu wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit claiming censorship

NEW YORK, March 27 Baidu Inc, the
Chinese Internet company, on Thursday won the dismissal of a
U.S. lawsuit by pro-democracy activists who complained that
Baidu illegally suppressed their political speech from China's
most widely used Internet search engine.
Eight New York writers and video producers had accused Baidu
of calibrating its search engine to block users in the United
States from viewing articles, videos and other information
advocating greater democracy in China. They sought $16 million
in damages.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, however,
concluded that the results produced by Baidu's search engine
constituted protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution.
"The First Amendment protects Baidu's right to advocate for
systems of government other than democracy (in China or
elsewhere) just as surely as it protects plaintiffs' rights to
advocate for democracy," Furman wrote.
Stephen Preziosi, a lawyer for the activists, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Baidu and its
lawyer did not immediately respond to similar requests.
The case is Zhang et al v. Baidu.com et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-03388.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)