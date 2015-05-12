China's Baidu sacks eight in criminal investigation

BEIJING May 12 China's dominant Internet search
engine Baidu Inc has fired eight executives accused of
criminal behaviour, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Tuesday, as the company strives to keep its
reputation clean.
A Baidu spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the company
memo, but declined further comment.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a sweeping
crackdown on corruption, including in the corporate sector,
since becoming state leader in 2013, vowing to go after powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
Those sacked at Baidu include senior executives in the sales
and marketing department, the memo said.
They are mostly accused of "criminal activity" and
contravening "company morality", the memo said, without giving
details. The memo said the legal authorities have begun
investigations and five of the executives have been detained.
Baidu has more than 180 employees at director level, and
like many tech companies in China has departments dedicated to
uncovering corporate malpractice.
Like Baidu, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd,
some of China's most internationally prominent tech firms, all
have internal investigations departments.
In January, Huawei said that between 4,000 and 5,000
employees had come forward to admit misconduct as part of a
company-wide crackdown on corruption.
In 2011, Alibaba unit Alibaba.com, a business-to-business
ecommerce service, saw its then-CEO David Wei step down after a
spike in fraudulent transactions on the site.
Baidu similarly weeded out employees, including some at the
director level, for corruption in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
