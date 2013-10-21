China's Baidu challenges Alibaba with financial services platform

Oct 21 Baidu Inc will launch an online
wealth management platform next week, as China's biggest
Internet search company moves away from its advertising business
to compete against Alibaba and Tencent Holdings
.
Baidu said it would launch its Baidu Finance Center on Oct.
28, offering a product together with China Asset Management Co.
aimed at producing an annual yield of 8 percent for depositors.
China's finance sector has been dominated by state banks for
decades. But now technology companies are using their online
expertise and platforms to push financial products developed by
finance management firms.
Baidu, e-commerce group Alibaba and Internet services
company Tencent have pushed to obtain licences to build
financial services platforms, offering web users mutual funds,
loans and insurance.
Alibaba's online payment affiliate Alipay launched a money
market fund with Tianhong Asset Management Co. in June. It is
the most successful Chinese fund of the year and has attracted
16 million users. Earlier this month, Alipay bought a
controlling stake in Tianhong.
Alibaba also has partnered with Tencent and Ping An
Insurance Group to offer online insurance products.