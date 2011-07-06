Baidu in deal with Chinese firm to grab TV viewers

SHANGHAI, July 6 China's top search engine Baidu Inc said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with a Chinese television company to bring its search box to millions of television screens.

Baidu said in a statement it reached an agreement with Huashu Media Internet company to jointly develop digital products and business models for Chinese television users.

Baidu will also provide its current services of search, video, music and communication to more than 100 cities, potentially reaching tens of millions of television users.

"Search is not limited to a PC or a mobile terminal. We hope that everyone, through any terminal, anytime, anywhere, can easily find the accurate information they need through Baidu's 'box'," Baidu's assistant to the chief executive Zhang Dongchen said in a statement.

Baidu, which owns a stake in online video company Qiyi.com, is trying to diversify outside its core business of search. Earlier this year, the firm announced a tie-up with Microsoft that will see Microsoft's search engine Bing power its English-keyword searches.

Baidu leads China's search market with around 80 percent of user traffic. China is the world's largest Internet market with more than 450 million users. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)