UPDATE 1-Baidu to invest $3.2 bln in online-to-offline services within 3 yrs

By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, June 30 China's dominant Internet
search engine Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would invest
20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion) over the next three years on
online-to-offline services, including group-buying service
Nuomi.
"Right now Baidu has over fifty billion (yuan) in cash on
its books," said CEO Robin Li in a press release. "We're going
to take 20 billion of that and do Nuomi right."
Baidu, China's third-biggest Internet company, has been
vying with larger rivals - e-commerce titan Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and social networking firm Tencent Holdings
Ltd - in booming online-to-offline (O2O) services,
which have traced the growth of smartphone use.
Such services let users connect with nearby, everyday
activities such as calling taxis, finding deals at local
restaurants and booking cinema tickets through their
smartphones.
But Baidu is seen by analysts and industry observers as
lagging its competition. In private-ride hailing services it has
invested in U.S. company Uber Technologies Inc, which in China
is bumping up against the dominant player, taxi-calling app Didi
Kuaidi, backed by Alibaba and Tencent.
Baidu also said it would launch a "Membership Plus" strategy
for the group-buying service, akin to Groupon Inc,
letting merchants using Nuomi build their own marketing
platforms to "increase user retention rates and consumption
frequency".
Baidu last week priced a public offering of $1.25 billion in
notes.
($1 = 6.2023 Chinese yuan renminbi)
