UPDATE 1-Baidu investor criticises proposed sale of video unit to CEO

BEIJING, July 19 Baidu Inc's planned
sale of online video unit iQiyi to its own chief executive is
priced too low and will damage its reputation, an investor in
the Chinese internet company said.
In February, Baidu received an offer for its 80.5 percent
stake in iQiyi from Robin Li and Yu Gong, the chief executives
of Baidu and iQiyi, respectively. The offer valued the whole of
iQiyi, China's second-biggest online video provider, at $2.8
billion on a cash- and debt-free basis.
"We worry that embracing what is an inherent conflict of
interest will lead to damage to the reputations of both you and
Baidu," U.S.-based investment firm Acacia Partners said in a
July 18 letter to Li. The letter was distributed to media
through public relations firm Finsbury, part of communications
firm WPP.
Acacia, which according to the letter owns 2.6 million
shares in Baidu - a stake worth nearly $430 million at current
prices - said iQiyi's $2.8 billion price tag is "far too low".
The short-term improvement to Baidu's earnings produced by
iQiyi's sale is trivial compared to the potential long-term
value created for Baidu shareholders by owning iQiyi within
Baidu, Acacia said.
"It is better for Baidu to be regarded as a key institution,
not the extension of the pocketbook of one man," the letter
said.
Baidu has formed a special committee comprising three
independent directors to evaluate the offer. The committee has
appointed JP Morgan Securities as financial adviser to help in
the evaluation.
Baidu said in a statement it "upholds the highest standards
of corporate governance". It said the "special committee
continues to evaluate the proposed transaction and the company
will provide an update on the progress when a conclusion has
been reached".
The Chinese internet company bought the majority stake in
the then loss-making iQiyi in 2012, a push into the highly
competitive Chinese digital media market.
