China's Baidu buys U.S. computer vision startup amid AI push

BEIJING, April 13 Chinese internet firm Baidu
Inc has agreed to acquire U.S. computer vision firm
xPerception for an undisclosed amount to support their renewed
efforts in artificial intelligence as Chinese tech firms face
regulatory headwinds in U.S.
xPerception, which makes vision perception software and
hardware with applications in robotics and virtual reality, will
continue to develop their core technology under Baidu's research
unit, the Chinese firm said in a statement on Thursday.
"The acquisition of xPerception is the latest in a recent
series of notable investments aimed at strengthening Baidu's
position as a global leader in AI," it said.
Baidu is targeting foreign personnel and technology as part
of a wider drive to refocus company resources on developing
artificial intelligence capabilities.
Revenues from the firm's core search unit took a beating
last year when the Chinese government tightened online ad
regulations, culling a chunk of existing advertisers with new
eligibility requirements.
The announcement comes as other Chinese tech firms struggle
with regulatory push-back on acquisitions in the U.S. market.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd affiliate Ant Financial
has denied claims by rival bidder Euronet Worldwide Inc
that its bid for U.S. remittance firm MoneyGram International
Inc poses national security risks.
On Tuesday Chinese internet firm LeEco announced it will
scrap a $2 billion bid for U.S. electronics firm Vizio.
Baidu says xPerception will help the firm develop visual
perception technology for their augmented reality projects and
autonomous driving unit.
xPerception is founded by two former engineers from Magic
Leap, a U.S. augmented reality startup that counts Alibaba as an
investor.
