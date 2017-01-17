Baidu names former Microsoft exec as COO in artificial intelligence push

BEIJING Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said
it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as
chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial
intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business
wane.
Baidu has been refocusing its business strategy after the
introduction of new advertising regulations, aimed at medical
advertising in particular, led to a 16 percent drop in ad
customers during quarter ended in September.
Qi Lu, who was an executive vice president at Microsoft and
headed its unit in charge of Office, Bing and Skype until last
September, will help develop artificial intelligence as a key
strategic focus for Baidu over the next decade.
"Dr. Lu possesses a wealth of leadership and management
experience, and is a leading authority in the area of artificial
intelligence," Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li in a statement.
The company launched a $200 million fund in October to focus
on artificial intelligence, augmented reality and deep learning,
followed by a $3 billion fund announced in September to target
mid and late stage start-ups.
In 2014 Baidu appointed another former Microsoft executive,
Zhang Ya-Qin, as president, overseeing emerging business. Zhang
will report directly to Lu under the new arrangement.
Baidu, which is expected to report full-year earnings next
month, has forecast a 4.6 percent dip in revenue in the quarter
ending in December.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)